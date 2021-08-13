Advertisement

Iron County church hosts community wellness walk

The walk is free to the entire community, with an ice cream social to top it off
The walk is welcoming to the entire community, regardless of faith.
The walk is welcoming to the entire community, regardless of faith.(WLUC)
By Clint McLeod
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 5:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CRYSTAL FALLS, Mich. (WLUC) - Pack your sneakers this Sunday, because one Iron County church is hosting a four-mile community wellness walk. United Lutheran Church in Crystal Falls is inviting the community to attend their quarterly Run, Walk and Roll event.

The walk starts at the church parking lot, and follows a paved bike trail to Fortune Lake Lutheran Camp, where they will be an ice cream social. Organizers say this event shows the church’s mission.

“We want people to realize we are here in the community if they want to become a congregation member. It’s definitely a networking event between congregation members, but also invite the community as a whole,” said Zach Hautala, United Lutheran Church Public Relations and Outreach Director.

The walk will have a water station halfway to Fortune Lake, where a shuttle can bring anyone who wants a break to the lake.

This is a free event to the public, anyone is welcome, regardless of faith belief. The walk is Sunday at 11 a.m. CT, with registration starting at 10:30 a.m. CT.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

water
Hancock Police investigating body found along shore of Portage Canal
A man who went swimming at Hebard Park was carried 15 miles in the Lake Superior current, to...
Man rescued after spending 4 days on Lake Superior along Keweenaw Peninsula
U.S. Census Bureau map for 2020 data and population change.
Upper Michigan population declines over last decade
Jacob Russell Mckerchie
Sault Ste. Marie man arrested on murder charge
The Marinette County Sheriff’s Office says in the Town of Stephenson, Wis., a man approached a...
Marinette County Sheriff’s Office warns of apparent insurance-related scam

Latest News

COVID Vaccines
Whitmer signs directive aimed at getting additional COVID-19 vaccine doses
The playground will keep kids occupied for years to come.
Bank continues upkeep on park
The Quincy mine is one of two locations with a hidden soundtrack. Just download the Listen app...
Rozsa Center promotes new app
Western U.P. Health Department logo.
4 of 5 WUPHD counties now classified as ‘substantial’ or ‘high transmission’ for COVID-19
Gogebic Community College logo.
Gogebic Community College to require masks indoors beginning Monday