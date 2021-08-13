Iron County church hosts community wellness walk

CRYSTAL FALLS, Mich. (WLUC) - Pack your sneakers this Sunday, because one Iron County church is hosting a four-mile community wellness walk. United Lutheran Church in Crystal Falls is inviting the community to attend their quarterly Run, Walk and Roll event.

The walk starts at the church parking lot, and follows a paved bike trail to Fortune Lake Lutheran Camp, where they will be an ice cream social. Organizers say this event shows the church’s mission.

“We want people to realize we are here in the community if they want to become a congregation member. It’s definitely a networking event between congregation members, but also invite the community as a whole,” said Zach Hautala, United Lutheran Church Public Relations and Outreach Director.

The walk will have a water station halfway to Fortune Lake, where a shuttle can bring anyone who wants a break to the lake.

This is a free event to the public, anyone is welcome, regardless of faith belief. The walk is Sunday at 11 a.m. CT, with registration starting at 10:30 a.m. CT.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.