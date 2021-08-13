Advertisement

Gogebic Community College to require masks indoors beginning Monday

This change is for all people, regardless of vaccination status.
Gogebic Community College logo.
Gogebic Community College logo.(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 5:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IRONWOOD, Mich. (WLUC) - Gogebic Community College announced Friday that masks are expected indoors beginning on Monday, August 16.

The CDC and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) recommends universal indoor masking regardless of vaccination status. 

“The expectation at GCC at this time is to wear masks indoors. With the uptick in COVID-19 variants both locally and nationally, we felt that it was important to help do our part with the intent of keeping our students, faculty and staff safe while remaining fully functional,” said Dr. George McNulty, GCC President.

Classes begin on Monday, August 23. In person classes will be in session both in Houghton and Ironwood along with several classes being offered remote or fully online.

Classrooms are socially distanced, while other protocols remain in place, such as enhanced cleaning and sanitizing throughout the day. Disposable masks are available in both locations.

GCC continues to show awareness, providing resources and promoting the COVID-19 vaccination in various ways.

There is still plenty of time to register for classes. Call admissions at 906-307-1207 or visit Gogebic.edu for more information

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

water
Hancock Police investigating body found along shore of Portage Canal
A man who went swimming at Hebard Park was carried 15 miles in the Lake Superior current, to...
Man rescued after spending 4 days on Lake Superior along Keweenaw Peninsula
U.S. Census Bureau map for 2020 data and population change.
Upper Michigan population declines over last decade
Jacob Russell Mckerchie
Sault Ste. Marie man arrested on murder charge
The Marinette County Sheriff’s Office says in the Town of Stephenson, Wis., a man approached a...
Marinette County Sheriff’s Office warns of apparent insurance-related scam

Latest News

Bay College to require masks on campus beginning Monday
Finlandia University logo and COVID-19 graphic.
Finlandia University to require masks indoors for 3 weeks
Michigan Tech and masking.
Michigan Tech to require masks for all on campus
Empty school desks.
Back-2-School COVID Vaccine Clinic this Friday