Gogebic Community College to require masks indoors beginning Monday

IRONWOOD, Mich. (WLUC) - Gogebic Community College announced Friday that masks are expected indoors beginning on Monday, August 16.

The CDC and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) recommends universal indoor masking regardless of vaccination status.

“The expectation at GCC at this time is to wear masks indoors. With the uptick in COVID-19 variants both locally and nationally, we felt that it was important to help do our part with the intent of keeping our students, faculty and staff safe while remaining fully functional,” said Dr. George McNulty, GCC President.

Classes begin on Monday, August 23. In person classes will be in session both in Houghton and Ironwood along with several classes being offered remote or fully online.

Classrooms are socially distanced, while other protocols remain in place, such as enhanced cleaning and sanitizing throughout the day. Disposable masks are available in both locations.

GCC continues to show awareness, providing resources and promoting the COVID-19 vaccination in various ways.

There is still plenty of time to register for classes. Call admissions at 906-307-1207 or visit Gogebic.edu for more information

