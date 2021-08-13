Advertisement

Fair entries now accepted at U.P. State Fairgrounds

All items will be displayed the entire week of the fair.
The textiles and crafts building at the U.P. State Fairgrounds.
The textiles and crafts building at the U.P. State Fairgrounds.
By Grace Blair
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 12:39 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - The U.P. State Fair is now accepting fair exhibit entries to be judged this Sunday and Monday. Items include antiques, photos, art, agriculture, flowers, quilting and youth competitions. To enter an item, fill out a form at the U.P. State Fairgrounds and the team will tag and display it.

The buildings are located between the Ruth Butler Building and the DNR Pocket Park at the entrance to the fairgrounds. All items will be displayed the entire week of the fair.

“Just being able to sit in here and see everything all displayed and having all the people walk through and comment on how nice everything is. I personally really like the antiques that we get because it’s really cool to see all of those come in,” said Taylor Vennie, community arts superintendent.

Entries will be accepted tomorrow from ten in the morning until four in the afternoon and Sunday from noon until five in the afternoon.

