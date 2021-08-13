Dozens gather for the 39th annual Grand Marais Music Festival

GRAND MARAIS, Mich. (WLUC) - Dozens of people from the Grand Marais area brought their chairs and tents and danced to live music, celebrating the return of the Grand Marais Music Festival.

After last year’s event was canceled, emcee Brandi Taylor was excited to see people out and about, listening to some classic hits.

“It’s a pretty amazing feeling,” said Taylor. “It’s really wonderful to see everybody together. It’s great to celebrate community again. I think that’s what everybody wanted.”

Taylor says the festival would normally feature performances from all over. This year, they are doing things a little differently.

“We wanted to focus on U.P. talents,” she explained. “And, of course, we have our country music star, Kyle Jennings. He may not be U.P. born, but he is Michigan strong.”

On Friday and throughout the weekend, music lovers are enjoying band performances, featuring songs from the past and the present. But, that is not the only attraction at the event.

“We have some really amazing crafters, where people have taken handcrafting,” Taylor stated. “They’ve designed some great things. It’s really just about bringing out the community and keeping it in the community. We’ve got fantastic vendors with delicious food.”

And with the weather expected to stay beautiful, Taylor suggests bringing sunscreen and other items to keep the weekend pleasant.

“You definitely want to bring some chairs, unless you want to sit on the grass,” she mentioned. “You are more than welcome to do that, too. But, bring whatever you need to be comfortable, hydrated and safe.”

The 39th annual Grand Marais Music Festival continues Saturday with country music from noon to 10:00 p.m. and concludes with folk music from noon to 4:00 p.m. on Sunday.

