Dewdrop Family Restaurant collecting donations for Gladstone Public Safety K-9

Alger showing the community his defensive skills.
By Grace Blair
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 5:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GLADSTONE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Gladstone business is raising money all month long for Gladstone Public Safety’s K-9 unit. On Friday, two police K-9s came out to show the community a little of what they do.

“We have such a special relationship that, it’s indescribable. It really is. She’s with me 24/7 almost 365 days out of the year,” said Ryan Peterson, a K-9 handler for Gladstone Public Safety.

Ryan Peterson and his partner, Kam, are currently the only K-9 until for Gladstone Public Safety. The Dewdrop Family Restaurant on Delta Avenue is raising money to support the current K-9 unit and help ensure future units.

“So far we’ve already raised about $1000 for the cause just this week so that’s been amazing. The support from our community is always huge,” said Amanda Phillips, owner of the Dewdrop Family Restaurant.

Friday, Officer Peterson and Kam found heroin on a truck and Alger from Alger County showed the crowd some of his defensive skills. Alger was trained in Gladstone by D&D Dog Dynamics. The business says training police dogs is very different from training regular dogs.

“There’s a lot of things you’ve got to take into consideration. For instance, laws. We have laws that we have to go by and they’re good,” said Matthias “Marty” Munger, a master trainer at D&D Dog Dynamics.

D &D Dog Dynamics says it has a new building that puts dogs under stressors they’ve never seen before.

“If they can find any kind of narcotics, explosives, and this facility, they can do it anywhere,” said Dave Johnson, owner and trainer at D&D Dog Dynamics.

The Dewdrop is collecting donations through August 28. There are raffle tickets for prize baskets, bracelets and toys for sale and the Dewdrop is donating 10 percent of its sales on both the 13th and the 28th.

