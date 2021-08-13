Advertisement

Calumet Music Festival kicks off Friday

Rock out at Lions Park all weekend long in Calumet.
This is the stage for bands at the festival, sponsored by Northern Specialty Health, a cannabis...
(WLUC)
By Jesse Wiederhold
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 9:36 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
CALUMET, Mich. (WLUC) - Crews set up Thursday for music in the Keweenaw this weekend.

The Calumet Music Festival comes to the Lions Park in Calumet Friday, August 13.

There will be 13 rock and roll bands over the next three days.

The festivities begin at 3:00 p.m. on Friday, and the music stops at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday.

There will be craft vendors during the day and an opportunity to grab a bite to eat.

“Baby-E’s BBQ will be here, we’ll have water, pop and stuff,” said Anthony Shepeard, festival director. “It’s kind of a bring your own drink event, so we’re not serving alcohol. But, if somebody brings it we’re not going to stop them either.”

Shepeard also encourages safety this weekend.

“Please don’t bring any glass, we don’t want people cutting their feet,” he added. “Just kind of be respectful.”

The director also stressed to make sure you have a designated driver and drink responsibly.

There is to be no drunk driving this weekend.

