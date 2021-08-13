Advertisement

Brewers blast slumping Cubs

Urias ties major league record
Milwaukee Brewers' Manny Pina hits a grand slam during the fifth inning of a baseball game...
Milwaukee Brewers' Manny Pina hits a grand slam during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs in Chicago, Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)(Nam Y. Huh | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 12:24 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CHICAGO, Il. (WLUC) - Luis Urias tied a major league record with five extra-base hits and Manny Pina drove in six runs, leading the Milwaukee Brewers to a 17-4 romp over the Chicago Cubs. Urias homered in the seventh and ninth innings. He also hit three doubles, drove in five runs and scored five. He became the 16th player with five extra-base hits in a game, and the first since San Francisco’s Alex Dickerson last year. Pina had a grand slam and a two-run homer. Jace Peterson added five hits, including a home run, as the NL Central leaders completed a four-game sweep. The Cubs have lost eight in a row.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

