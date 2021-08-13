Bootjack Fun Run 9.06K this weekend

LAKE LINDEN, Mich. (WLUC) - The BootJack Fun Run is taking place this Saturday, which playfully features a 9.06K run. Which is about six miles.

There are also shorter runs and walks for all ages, including a half-mile kid race.

Proceeds this year will go to the Bootjack First Responders.

The event originated from a group of friends who liked to celebrate the Bootjack area and their friendships, so Race Director John Croze says to bring your happy faces.

“You can just show up Saturday morning, sign up, and take place in our celebration of friendships,” said Croze. “We have energy and positive emotion, just a great way to start a Saturday.”

You can register from the event’s Facebook page.

