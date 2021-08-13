Beautiful U.P. Summer Weather Saturday After a Cool Start

Saturday: Sunny, light to moderate breezes and comfortable

Highs: 70s

Sunday: Sunny, breezy south to southwest winds and warmer

Highs: near 80 into the 80s

Monday: Mostly sunny and seasonably warm

Highs: mostly in the 80s

Warm, quiet weather will continue through at least mid-week. Current indications are that humidity will be on the increase late in the week with the next chance of showers likely holding off until next Thursday night into Friday.

