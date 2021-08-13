Advertisement

Beautiful U.P. Summer Weather Saturday After a Cool Start

It Will Warm Up Sunday
By Karl Bohnak
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 7:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Saturday: Sunny, light to moderate breezes and comfortable

Highs: 70s

Sunday: Sunny, breezy south to southwest winds and warmer

Highs: near 80 into the 80s

Monday: Mostly sunny and seasonably warm

Highs: mostly in the 80s

Warm, quiet weather will continue through at least mid-week.  Current indications are that humidity will be on the increase late in the week with the next chance of showers likely holding off until next Thursday night into Friday.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

water
Hancock Police investigating body found along shore of Portage Canal
A man who went swimming at Hebard Park was carried 15 miles in the Lake Superior current, to...
Man rescued after spending 4 days on Lake Superior along Keweenaw Peninsula
Jacob Russell Mckerchie
Sault Ste. Marie man arrested on murder charge
U.S. Census Bureau map for 2020 data and population change.
Upper Michigan population declines over last decade
Words cannot describe this heart-warming moment where a man was rescued after being stranded in...
Tourists rescue lost swimmer in Copper Harbor

Latest News

Drier, breezy and cool Friday then gradually warming above the seasonal average into Sunday.
Sunny, milder weather breezes in for this weekend
Weather On Demand
Plan on Cool Northwesterly Winds Friday
breezy
Breezy conditions develop
Weather On Demand
Much Drier Air Filters into Upper Michigan Thursday