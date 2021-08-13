Bay College to require masks on campus beginning Monday

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Bay College continues to focus on keeping their campuses “#BaySafe.”

“Flexing to maintain a safe and healthy campus for our students, employees and community on campus has always been paramount at Bay College, and escalated with the pandemic over the last months,” explained President Laura Coleman. “With the pandemic, Bay College has rapidly responded to a changing environment, following CDC, MIOSHA, and local health department guidelines.”

Bay has also upgraded air handling systems.

Under the latest recommendations from the Center for Disease Control (CDC), to combat the circulating and highly contagious Delta variant of the COVID-19 Pandemic, effective August 16, 2021, Bay College will require all students, staff, faculty, and visitors to wear a face covering that covers the mouth and nose when indoors on College property. Employees will not be required to wear a face covering while in their office.

This rule applies regardless of vaccination status as the campus community has a mixed population regarding vaccination status.

The goal of this rule is to protect the health, safety and welfare of all students, staff, faculty and visitors, and the surrounding community. The college will continue to monitor the situation and may modify this rule at a later time.

Individuals with a documented disability may be exempt from this rule but must apply for an accommodation under Bay College Policy 1061.

According to Dr. Coleman, “We need our faculty, and students who want to be back in the classroom, back in the classroom. Technology is great and online learning effective, but for some, there is not a replacement for the hands-on, in-person college experiences gained in the classrooms, on campus, within labs, and beyond. We are looking forward to the campuses safely buzzing with students this fall.”

The college continues to encourage hand hygiene and respiratory etiquette, staying home when sick and getting tested.

The college also encourages all students, staff, faculty and visitors to get vaccinated, as vaccination is considered by the CDC the leading prevention strategy to protect individuals from COVID-19 disease and end the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bay College and the local health departments will offer FREE walk-in vaccination clinics on campuses for the single-dose J&J vaccine during the first week of classes.

Classes start August 30, 2021.

Rapid enrollment days are scheduled on campus for August 16 and 17 to help potential students get started with a new career, college credits or job training in a day. Financial assistance may be available.

Visit baycollege.edu or call 906-217-4010 for details.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.