Bank continues upkeep on park

Superior National Bank likes to lend a helping hand
The playground will keep kids occupied for years to come.(WLUC)
By Jesse Wiederhold
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 6:44 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - Superior National Bank adopted Terrace Park in Hancock many years ago and even helped assemble some of its original equipment.

However, most recently, the bank staff gave the park a facelift.

The team helped out putting down a fresh bed of woodchips and some fresh paint on the swingset.

Superior National Bank says it supports the park because it benefits the community by giving the children a place to play.

“I think it’s a nice spot for the kids in our community and come out to spend some time and get some fresh air,” said Robbyn Lucier, Superior National Bank HR senior vice president. “It seems to be used by many, not just in this neighborhood but throughout the town.”

Superior National Bank says the City of Hancock also plans to help re-do the basketball court in the future at Terrace Park.

