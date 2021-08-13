4 of 5 WUPHD counties now classified as ‘substantial’ or ‘high transmission’ for COVID-19

WESTERN U.P., Mich. (WLUC) - Over the past few weeks, the counties covered by the Western Upper Peninsula Health Department (WUPHD), like other counties across the state of Michigan, have experienced a rise in COVID-19 cases and transmission.

According to state and local data, four out of five counties are now classified a substantial or high transmission risk (https://covid.cdc.gov/covid-data-tracker/#county-view).

WUPHD Transmission Rates, as of Aug. 11, 2021. (WLUC)

The Delta variant continues to be detected in Houghton and Gogebic counties and has now been detected in Baraga county.

Aligning with updated guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS), WUPHD also recommends that when the community is experiencing substantial and high transmission levels, everyone, including fully vaccinated individuals, wear a face mask in public indoor settings to help prevent spread of the Delta variant and protect others.

Wearing a face mask is particularly important when attending indoor public gatherings and where social distancing is not able to be maintained. Given the community transmission status change, the health department also encourages businesses, community and faith based organizations and event organizers to consider the latest public health recommendations when determining risk mitigation strategies for employees, customers, community members and events.

These recommendations are based on emerging science showing the Delta variant to be highly infectious and able to spread at greater rates than any other strains of COVID-19. Research shows that the COVID-19 vaccines provide protection against the Delta variant and most people who experience a breakthrough infection after being fully vaccinated report mild or no symptoms, with an extremely low risk of hospitalization and death.

Past infection with COVID19 does not assure protection from the Delta variant, so people who have had past COVID-19 infection are still strongly encouraged to get vaccinated. High vaccination coverage will not only reduce the spread of the virus, but also help prevent new, and possibly more concerning, variants from emerging.

“When providing guidance and recommendations to our community about which COVID-19 mitigation measures may need to be in place, we are taking into consideration many local factors, such as the current rate of COVID-19 transmission, our health system’s capacity, vaccination coverage, testing and which populations may be at risk,” said Kate Beer, Health Officer, WUPHD. “The best way to protect yourself, your family, and your community from COVID-19 and the Delta variant is to get vaccinated.”

A layered protection strategy should be followed to ensure a healthy environment, allowing all WUPHD residents the best chance to remain healthy and physically present at work and in the classroom setting.

Such strategy should include the following risk mitigation measures:

Receive the COVID-19 vaccine, if eligible

Wear your face mask while indoors

Wash your hands frequently

Maintain a distance of six feet from others

Stay home when sick and get tested for COVID-19

Adhere to isolation if you test positive for COVID-19 or quarantine if considered a close contact

At this time, 53% of WUPHD residents over the age of 12 have initiated vaccination for COVID-19. Vaccinations can be scheduled with local providers by calling your local health department office, your physician’s office, or by visiting www.coppercountrystrong.com/vaccine.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.