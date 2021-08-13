2021 Marquette County Fair continues through Saturday

GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette County fair is underway in Gwinn.

The three-day event kicked off on Thursday. It continued Friday morning with a “quiet carnival” for those with sensory issues. The fair continues through Saturday with horse shows, livestock auctions, rides, vendors, and live music.

According to fair president Walt Maki, turnout is larger so far than it has been in recent years. He says the fair is a special tradition for many in the community.

“There are so many families that have been involved here for years,” said Maki. “Some families are on their fourth generation of people that have shown at the Marquette County Fair. It’s a small town, great atmosphere, and we hope to see everybody come out.”

The fair begins at 10:00 a.m. and ends at 10:00 p.m. Tickets are $6 for adults, and $3 for children ages five to eleven. Entry is free for kids four and under.

