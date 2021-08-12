Upper Michigan population declines over last decade

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The U.P.’s population has declined over the last decade, U.S. Census Bureau data revealed Thursday.

2020 Census data was released Aug. 12, following months of delays.

“We are excited to reach this milestone of delivering the first detailed statistics from the 2020 Census,” said acting Census Bureau Director Ron Jarmin about the data released. “We appreciate the public’s patience as Census Bureau staff worked diligently to process these data and ensure it meets our quality standards.”

The data showed that the only county in Upper Michigan with population growth was Houghton County. That percentage change was small though, falling in the 0% to 4.9% change category, from 2010 to 2020.

Statewide, most of the central and northern Lower Peninsula also saw 0% to 4.9% change category.

The biggest county change in Michigan was in Ottawa County (10% to 19.9% change), its surrounding counties and near Detroit.

The population of U.S. metro areas grew by 9% from 2010 to 2020, resulting in 86% of the population living in U.S. metro areas in 2020, compared to 85% in 2010.

“Many counties within metro areas saw growth, especially those in the south and west. However, as we’ve been seeing in our annual population estimates, our nation is growing slower than it used to,” said Marc Perry, a senior demographer at the Census Bureau. “This decline is evident at the local level where around 52% of the counties in the United States saw their 2020 Census populations decrease from their 2010 Census populations.”

County and metro area highlights:

The largest county in the United States in 2020 remains Los Angeles County with over 10 million people.

The largest city (incorporated place) in the United States in 2020 remains New York with 8.8 million people.

312 of the 384 U.S. metro areas gained population between 2010 and 2020.

The fastest-growing U.S. metro area between the 2010 Census and 2020 Census was The Villages, FL, which grew 39% from about 93,000 people to about 130,000 people.

72 U.S. metro areas lost population from the 2010 Census to the 2020 Census. The U.S. metro areas with the largest percentage declines were Pine Bluff, AR, and Danville, IL, at -12.5 percent and -9.1 percent, respectively.

The Census Bureau also released data visualizations, America Counts stories, and videos to help illustrate and explain these data. These resources are available on the 2020 Census results page. Advanced users can access these data on the FTP site.

Read the full population and diversity release from the 2020 Census here.

Check out more statistics on Census Bureau’s website, Twitter and Facebook page.

52% of all counties have smaller populations in 2020 than in 2010.



Metro areas are prominent this decade as the locations of population growth amidst otherwise widespread population decline. pic.twitter.com/e1XhlbWNIP — U.S. Census Bureau (@uscensusbureau) August 12, 2021

