Advertisement

U.P. Honor Flight cancels September 29 flight

All money raised over the past two years will make it possible to take three honor flights next year.
On Veterans Day, UP Honor Flight looks ahead to 2021
On Veterans Day, UP Honor Flight looks ahead to 2021
By Grace Blair
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 6:18 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Next month’s U.P. Honor Flight is called off until next year. The postponement of the September 29 mission marks the fourth flight canceled in two years.

The president of U.P. Honor Flight says there are too many regulations to follow and without a police escort there’s not enough time to see all the memorials in Washington D.C.

“We do have 420 veterans on our waitlist as of right now, so we’ve got to get going with these flights. But they’re safety is our biggest concern,” said Scott Knauf, president of U.P. Honor Flight. All veterans scheduled for the May 2020 flight will be rescheduled for May 2022. U.P. Honor Flight hopes to have two flights in September 2022.

All money raised over the past two years will make it possible to take three honor flights next year.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man who went swimming at Hebard Park was carried 15 miles in the Lake Superior current, to...
Man rescued after spending 4 days on Lake Superior along Keweenaw Peninsula
Police lights graphic.
Sault Ste. Marie Police investigating Tuesday evening homicide
Mugshot for Andrew Paul Geronimi for Lane County, Oregon.
Man on the run for Dickinson County charges arrested for murder in Oregon
A car crashed on US-41 in Negaunee Township, near Window Outfitters, in the early evening of...
UPDATE: Woman injured in crash on US-41 in Negaunee Township Tuesday evening
water
Hancock Police investigating body found along shore of Portage Canal

Latest News

Opioids.
M&M Area Community Foundation to hold Safeguarding our Communities program training
FILE. Bessemer entrance sign.
Bessemer to receive needed grant to assess infrastructure
Oscar G. Johnson VA Medical Center in Iron Mountain.
Iron Mountain VA wins ‘National Best in Overall Experience Award’
The city is not limiting where the trees can be planted, anyone can purchase a tree to plant on...
Iron Mountain awarded grant to plant trees