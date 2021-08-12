U.P. Honor Flight cancels September 29 flight

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Next month’s U.P. Honor Flight is called off until next year. The postponement of the September 29 mission marks the fourth flight canceled in two years.

The president of U.P. Honor Flight says there are too many regulations to follow and without a police escort there’s not enough time to see all the memorials in Washington D.C.

“We do have 420 veterans on our waitlist as of right now, so we’ve got to get going with these flights. But they’re safety is our biggest concern,” said Scott Knauf, president of U.P. Honor Flight. All veterans scheduled for the May 2020 flight will be rescheduled for May 2022. U.P. Honor Flight hopes to have two flights in September 2022.

All money raised over the past two years will make it possible to take three honor flights next year.

