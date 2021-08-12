Advertisement

U.P. Children’s Museum continues Second Thursday Fun virtually

By Alyssa Jawor
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 7:48 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Mr. Jim, the Upper Peninsula Children’s Museum education coordinator, says even throughout the pandemic, he has been trying to make sure kids stay creative and have the opportunity to do so.

He explained Thursday’s virtual event is free. Parents must pre-register their kids and then get a themed goodie bag from the museum.

For more information on the event click here.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man who went swimming at Hebard Park was carried 15 miles in the Lake Superior current, to...
Man rescued after spending 4 days on Lake Superior along Keweenaw Peninsula
Police lights graphic.
Sault Ste. Marie Police investigating Tuesday evening homicide
A car crashed on US-41 in Negaunee Township, near Window Outfitters, in the early evening of...
UPDATE: Woman injured in crash on US-41 in Negaunee Township Tuesday evening
Mugshot for Andrew Paul Geronimi for Lane County, Oregon.
Man on the run for Dickinson County charges arrested for murder in Oregon
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan

Latest News

The flyer for the event
U.P. Children's Museum
Police Lights
15-year-old passenger recovering after car crash on M-26 in Portage Township
Quincy Mine Association hosts fundraiser
Quincy Mine Association hosts fundraiser
Kingsford teens raise money for school
Kingsford teens raise money for school