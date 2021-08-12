Swimming lesson registration open now

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - At Northern Lights YMCA in Iron Mountain, the pool is about to get a lot busier.

“Sign-ups are just opening up right now. We have five-week sessions that run as one lesson a week or two a week,” said Tanner Walsh, Northern Lights YMCA Aquatics Director.

The YMCA runs ten swim programs throughout the year. The lessons are for people of all ages.

“We accept kids all the way from six months old to whatever age,” Walsh said. “We include adult lessons as well.”

There are five stages of lessons offered, with the first one being the most basic.

“Those early lessons, six months to three-years-old, that’s more of an introduction, get used to the water splashing on the face, that kinda stuff,” Walsh said.

Especially in Upper Michigan, learning to swim provides useful skills.

“Floating, in case they get too tired, and just getting more confident and learning these new skills, keep them safe in the water,” Walsh said. “We’re in the Great Lakes State, we want to be safe around the water.”

The pool at the YMCA is less than two years old. The 40-minute classes provide parents flexibility in their schedule.

“You can either watch from the pool deck, or our Skyloft upstairs, or you can take that 40 minutes, go get your groceries, come back, pick-up your kid, we’re gonna keep them safe,” Walsh said.

Walsh says kids should start swimming as early as possible. Classes start September 7 and can be taken once or twice a week. If you are a member of the YMCA, and want lessons once a week for five weeks, the cost is $23. You can find more information about prices and how to sign-up on the Northern Lights YMCA website.

