Plan on Cool Northwesterly Winds Friday
With a Gradual Warm Up Beginning Saturday
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 7:14 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Friday: Partly cloudy, chance of a few showers, mainly east
Highs: near 70 north, 70s south
Saturday: Sunny and mild with light winds
Highs: mainly 70s
Sunday: Sunny and warmer
Highs: near 80 into the 80s
The balance of next week looks warm and dry as the main storm track locks in from the Pacific Northwest through Canada. The next chance of rain may hold off until the end of the work week.
Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.