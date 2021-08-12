Advertisement

Plan on Cool Northwesterly Winds Friday

With a Gradual Warm Up Beginning Saturday
By Karl Bohnak
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 7:14 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Friday: Partly cloudy, chance of a few showers, mainly east

Highs: near 70 north, 70s south

Saturday: Sunny and mild with light winds

Highs: mainly 70s

Sunday: Sunny and warmer

Highs: near 80 into the 80s

The balance of next week looks warm and dry as the main storm track locks in from the Pacific Northwest through Canada.  The next chance of rain may hold off until the end of the work week.

