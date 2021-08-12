Peter White Public Library set to return to pre-COVID hours

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette’s public library is set to return to its pre-COVID operating hours.

Starting Tuesday, September 7th, the Peter White Public Library will extend its hours every day. The library board approved the new hours at a board meeting earlier this week.

The Library Director, Andrea Ingmire, says despite the new COVID Delta variant entering the community, it’s time to move forward.

“We’ve been working towards this, of course,” says Ingmire. “I feel like we’re at a point now where we need to be open full hours. We’ve got patrons who need the rooms in the evening. So, it’s time for us to be open later, despite what’s happening with COVID.”

The board also passed a new policy that will require patrons to wear masks if community spread reaches substantial or high status.

Ingmire encourages the public to check the library Facebook page for any updates on COVID precautions.

The Library’s new hours will be:

Monday-Thursday: 9:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Friday: 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Saturday: 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

