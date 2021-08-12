Advertisement

Negaunee Soccer Club seeks new players

The co-ed club is open to any 8th through 12th graders who want to join.
Negaunee Soccer Club, Facebook
Negaunee Soccer Club, Facebook(WLUC)
By Mary Leaf
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 2:38 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette County Soccer club is looking for more players for its upcoming season.

The Negaunee Soccer Club is around 6 players short from having a full team this year.

The co-ed club is open to any 8th through 12th graders who want to join.

The season starts in a couple weeks and extends into October. The team will compete in 12 to 16 games during the season.

Coach Bob Holm says no experience is needed to play.

“If kids don’t have the experience in soccer, we will teach them and we will help them improve,” says Coach Holm. “I just think it’s a good idea to get kids outside doing things [rather] than not doing anything at all.”

A new field was recently built at the Negaunee Township Hall, where try-outs are scheduled this coming Sunday August 15th from 3:30 to 5:00 p.m.

There is a fee to join the club. For more information on the club, click here.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man who went swimming at Hebard Park was carried 15 miles in the Lake Superior current, to...
Man rescued after spending 4 days on Lake Superior along Keweenaw Peninsula
Police lights graphic.
Sault Ste. Marie Police investigating Tuesday evening homicide
Mugshot for Andrew Paul Geronimi for Lane County, Oregon.
Man on the run for Dickinson County charges arrested for murder in Oregon
A car crashed on US-41 in Negaunee Township, near Window Outfitters, in the early evening of...
UPDATE: Woman injured in crash on US-41 in Negaunee Township Tuesday evening
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan

Latest News

FILE. Tri County Safe Harbor.
Tri County Safe Harbor receives $50K donation
A sign out in front of the church in Marquette
Lake Superior Christian Church working on new disc golf course
Delta County Airport apologizes as rain, construction delays cause flight cancellations
Camping World dedicates flag
Camping World dedicates new American Flag to veterans, active service members