Negaunee Soccer Club seeks new players

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette County Soccer club is looking for more players for its upcoming season.

The Negaunee Soccer Club is around 6 players short from having a full team this year.

The co-ed club is open to any 8th through 12th graders who want to join.

The season starts in a couple weeks and extends into October. The team will compete in 12 to 16 games during the season.

Coach Bob Holm says no experience is needed to play.

“If kids don’t have the experience in soccer, we will teach them and we will help them improve,” says Coach Holm. “I just think it’s a good idea to get kids outside doing things [rather] than not doing anything at all.”

A new field was recently built at the Negaunee Township Hall, where try-outs are scheduled this coming Sunday August 15th from 3:30 to 5:00 p.m.

There is a fee to join the club. For more information on the club, click here.

