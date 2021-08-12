M&M Area Community Foundation to hold Safeguarding our Communities program training

MENOMINEE, Mich. (WLUC) - According to state data, there were nearly 2,600 drug related deaths in Michigan in 2018 and more than 2,000 of those were opioid related. One Menominee County organization is confronting the issue within its community.

“So many people think that opioid use and drug use is just something that happens somewhere else, to someone in a big city,” said Paula Gruszynski, executive director for the M&M Are Community Foundation.

The M&M Community Foundation says opioid overdoses aren’t only related to illegal use.

“This could be somebody who is prescribed opioids for a legitimate medical reason and became addicted,” said Gruszynski.

The Marinette County Tavern League and the M&M Area Community Foundation – serving Marinette and Menominee Counties – are partnered for a free Safeguarding Community Program training.

“We are thrilled to have their engagement and frankly, the recognition of the problem that we have in these two counties,” said Gruszynski.

The free training this Sunday is focused on informing the community on the opioid crisis. Attendees will learn what opioids are, signs of an overdose and how to use Narcan to reverse an overdose.

“Even if you don’t think that you know somebody who is addicted to opioids, you don’t know if there is somebody that one day you might cross paths with,” said Gruszynski.

Grant money allows the community foundation to provide safe sharps disposal containers, opioid emergency kits and a medication lock box.

“So, if you have opioids in your house, you can lock them up so that nobody else can access them,” said Gruszynski.

Sunday’s training is at the Fully Charged Pub and Bar in Marinette Wisconsin and begins at 8:30 a.m. central. Breakfast is provided by the M&M Area Community Foundation.

To register for the event, call the M&M Area Community Foundation at (906) 864-3599.

