Michigan State Police say seatbelts can save lives on the road

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan State Police are cracking down on seatbelt laws. This comes as officers say two recent Upper Peninsula car crash fatalities may have been prevented if the drivers were buckled up.

Seatbelt usage as declined in Michigan in recent years. According to a state-funded study by Michigan State University for the Michigan Office of Highway Safety Planning (OHSP), it dropped from 94.4% in 2019 to 92.6% in 2021.

Deadly crashes in Luce and Schoolcraft counties this week have the state police reminding drivers of the importance of wearing a seatbelt.

“A lot of these crashes don’t have to be as bad as they are if people are wearing their seatbelts,” said MSP Negaunee Post Lieutenant Mark Giannunzio.

Giannunzio says seatbelts are proven to prevent fatalities.

“With some of these crashes that we’re seeing, people are wearing their belts and walking away from these crashes with minor injuries, if injuries at all,” he said.

Giannunzio says seatbelt violations can be hard to detect on busy roads and highways. Thanks to new funding, he says the MSP is working on new ways to catch more unbuckled drivers.

“We have grant money coming in from the OHSP,” said Giannunzio. “We’re going to use it for enforcement of traffic safety laws, and the seatbelt law is one of them that we’re going to hit on pretty hard.”

The punishment for driving without a seatbelt is an approximately $65 fine. However, Giannunzio says the potential of serious injury or death is a much higher price to pay for neglecting to buckle up.

“Do it for your family, do it for your friends, do it for your kids,” he said. “Whatever it may be, find a reason to wear your seatbelt, because there’s a very good chance that if you’re in a crash, you’re going to make it with a seatbelt on.”

