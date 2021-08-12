Marquette Symphony Orchestra preparing for concert this Saturday

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette Symphony Orchestra is preparing for their upcoming show. Thursday night the group met at the Presque Isle Band Shell for rehearsal.

The show is this coming Saturday, August 14 at the band shell. Also, the orchestra is celebrating their 25th anniversary later this year. Saturday’s concert will feature a mix of modern popular music, jazz and classical.

“It’s going to be a very fun concert with great fun music and it’s a concert that is designed for everyone, it’s very diverse, popular music and very fun for the public,” said MSO Conductor, Octavio Mas-Arocas.

The concert is Saturday August 14 at the Presque Isle Band Shell beginning at 7:30 p.m. It is free to attend.

