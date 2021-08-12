Marquette City Police remind dog owners of leash laws

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette City Police are asking dog owners to be mindful of leash laws when they take their pets for walks.

State law requires any animal to be on a leash, unless it is on the owner’s property or a designated area where leashes are not required. However, certain beaches in Marquette allow dogs without a leash beyond the swimming area, such as South Beach and the area north of Clark Lambros Beach Park.

Officer Chris Cygan says the leash laws area in place to prevent potential incidents and to keep dogs and their owners safe.

“Animals are unpredictable,” said Cygan. “You might think that your dog is the nicest dog in the world, but someone else might have another dog, and people can get bit.”

Refusing to put a dog on a leash in a public area could result in fines.

Cygan says dog owners should also be aware of rules at places like Presque Isle, which don’t allow dogs at all.

