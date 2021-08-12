Marinette County Sheriff’s Office warns of apparent insurance-related scam

STEPHENSON, Wis. (WLUC) - The Marinette County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents about a recent scam report.

The sheriff’s office says in the Town of Stephenson, a man approached a house claiming to be an insurance agent. The man told homeowners he needed to take photos of the house to complete a claim he was working on.

The homeowner said they don’t have any claims pending, or even the same insurance company the man claimed to work for.

The sheriff’s office says the man wasn’t wearing any identifying clothing and had no signage or markings on his vehicle.

Deputies believe this was the beginning of a scam, but are unsure what the suspect’s motives were.

If anyone has information about the man, pictured above, or has had similar encounters, please contact the Marinette County Sheriff’s Office at 715-732-7627.

