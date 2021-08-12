Advertisement

Marinette County Sheriff’s Office warns of apparent insurance-related scam

The sheriff’s office says in the Town of Stephenson, a man approached a house claiming to be an insurance agent.
The Marinette County Sheriff’s Office says in the Town of Stephenson, Wis., a man approached a...
The Marinette County Sheriff’s Office says in the Town of Stephenson, Wis., a man approached a house claiming to be an insurance agent. This is believed to be a scam.(Marinette County Sheriff's Office/WLUC)
By Alissa Pietila
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 10:53 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STEPHENSON, Wis. (WLUC) - The Marinette County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents about a recent scam report.

The sheriff’s office says in the Town of Stephenson, a man approached a house claiming to be an insurance agent. The man told homeowners he needed to take photos of the house to complete a claim he was working on.

The homeowner said they don’t have any claims pending, or even the same insurance company the man claimed to work for.

The sheriff’s office says the man wasn’t wearing any identifying clothing and had no signage or markings on his vehicle.

Deputies believe this was the beginning of a scam, but are unsure what the suspect’s motives were.

If anyone has information about the man, pictured above, or has had similar encounters, please contact the Marinette County Sheriff’s Office at 715-732-7627.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man who went swimming at Hebard Park was carried 15 miles in the Lake Superior current, to...
Man rescued after spending 4 days on Lake Superior along Keweenaw Peninsula
Police lights graphic.
Sault Ste. Marie Police investigating Tuesday evening homicide
Mugshot for Andrew Paul Geronimi for Lane County, Oregon.
Man on the run for Dickinson County charges arrested for murder in Oregon
A car crashed on US-41 in Negaunee Township, near Window Outfitters, in the early evening of...
UPDATE: Woman injured in crash on US-41 in Negaunee Township Tuesday evening
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan

Latest News

water
Hancock Police investigating body found along shore of Portage Canal
Police Lights
15-year-old passenger recovering after car crash on M-26 in Portage Township
Quincy Mine Association hosts fundraiser
Quincy Mine Association hosts fundraiser
Kingsford teens raise money for school
Kingsford teens raise money for school