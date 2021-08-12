At least two Marquette-area daycares at capacity

HARVEY, Mich. (WLUC) - At Chocolay Children’s Center & Preschool, owner Lisa Bera says she has been getting calls for the past two weeks, taking requests from full-time and part-time working parents about taking care of their kids.

While the capacity has been reached, there is currently no waitlist here. However, she says that could change.

“I’m assessing that now to see where we’re at with new enrollees starting,” Bera said. “So, there is a possibility that there could be a little bit of a waitlist.”

At Grove-R Daycare & Preschool, owner Sue Ridolphi says she has also received an increase in calls, and she is at her maximum of 64 kids.

“I am finding that people are calling and needing it next month to start with,” Ridolphi said. “At this point, the waitlist is long. We don’t have any openings at the current time right now.”

If a baby is on the way or an important job is coming up, Bera says parents should immediately prepare for a daycare situation.

“Go to the center,” she stated. “Research their center. Look at the center. Meet the staff. Meet the program director. They should do it as soon as they know what their needs are.”

Ridolphi has the same advice and says her center has a system to make sure those on her list get properly notified about an opening.

“We put the date on it that they signed up to be on the waiting list,” she explained. “And then, we just go by the date that is not most recent but the first one that’s been on the waiting list for the longest time.”

Both owners say those who want care at any center should not wait until the last minute to call.

