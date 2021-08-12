Advertisement

Lake Superior Christian Church working on new disc golf course

A sign out in front of the church in Marquette
A sign out in front of the church in Marquette(Jerry Tudor WLUC TV6)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 2:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Lake Superior Christian Church is working on a new gift for the community. Church staff and members have spent this summer working on a 9-hole disc golf course on their property in Marquette.

The course starts out near County Road 553 and wraps around the woods surrounding the church. For church members, this is part of community outreach and in keeping with the church’s mission.

“At Lake Superior Christian Church our mission is to love god, love others and to be the church and this is quite simply an easy and fun way to love other and be the church in Marquette, we’re really looking forward to having this ready for the community to come out and enjoy,” said Walter Aho, Creative Arts Director for LSCC.

The course isn’t quite finished yet but should be completed this summer. The course will be free to play. You can find out more about Lake Superior Christian Church here.

