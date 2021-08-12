Jackson Mine Park Pavilion dedicated to Negaunee resident Jim Thomas

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Thursday afternoon a special grand opening and dedication for a Negaunee native who helped bring the Iron Ore Heritage Trail to the city. During the ceremony the Negaunee Mayor unveiled the Jim Thomas Pavilion.

Thomas has been very active in advocating for the heritage trail as well as using and maintaining it. Following some brief remarks the crowd then gathered at the pavilion for a ribbon cutting ceremony.

“As we started building it we said it’s time to start honoring folks in Negaunee that have done miraculous things for Negaunee and so that’s what we’re here today to do celebrate Jim Thomas and opening up this pavilion for him and dedicating it in his honor,” said Negaunee City Manager, Nate Heffron.

The pavilion cost about $485,000, some of that was offset by a grant from the Michigan DNR Trust Fund.

