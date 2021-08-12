Iron Mountain awarded grant to plant trees

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - The air quality is getting a little better this fall in Iron Mountain, as new trees are being planted.

The city was awarded a $4,000 grant from the DTE Energy Foundation to help lower the cost of planting trees. Each tree can cost upwards of $150, but through the grant, the city can offer them at $35, installation included.

The trees will be planted at boulevards across the city. Organizers say trees provide benefits to the community.

“Then there’s also the environmental improvements. Which would be like water conservation, shading, which helps keep houses and roads and sidewalks cooler. Air quality, overall, is a larger environmental goal,” said Issac Micheau, Iron Mountain Clerk Treasurer.

Information on how to order a tree will be released by the city over the next few weeks.

