Advertisement

Iron Mountain awarded grant to plant trees

The grant helps cover the costs of purchasing and installing trees
The city is not limiting where the trees can be planted, anyone can purchase a tree to plant on...
The city is not limiting where the trees can be planted, anyone can purchase a tree to plant on a boulevard(WLUC)
By Clint McLeod
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 5:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - The air quality is getting a little better this fall in Iron Mountain, as new trees are being planted.

The city was awarded a $4,000 grant from the DTE Energy Foundation to help lower the cost of planting trees. Each tree can cost upwards of $150, but through the grant, the city can offer them at $35, installation included.

The trees will be planted at boulevards across the city. Organizers say trees provide benefits to the community.

“Then there’s also the environmental improvements. Which would be like water conservation, shading, which helps keep houses and roads and sidewalks cooler. Air quality, overall, is a larger environmental goal,” said Issac Micheau, Iron Mountain Clerk Treasurer.

Information on how to order a tree will be released by the city over the next few weeks.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man who went swimming at Hebard Park was carried 15 miles in the Lake Superior current, to...
Man rescued after spending 4 days on Lake Superior along Keweenaw Peninsula
Police lights graphic.
Sault Ste. Marie Police investigating Tuesday evening homicide
Mugshot for Andrew Paul Geronimi for Lane County, Oregon.
Man on the run for Dickinson County charges arrested for murder in Oregon
A car crashed on US-41 in Negaunee Township, near Window Outfitters, in the early evening of...
UPDATE: Woman injured in crash on US-41 in Negaunee Township Tuesday evening
water
Hancock Police investigating body found along shore of Portage Canal

Latest News

On Veterans Day, UP Honor Flight looks ahead to 2021
U.P. Honor Flight cancels September 29 flight
Opioids.
M&M Area Community Foundation to hold Safeguarding our Communities program training
FILE. Bessemer entrance sign.
Bessemer to receive needed grant to assess infrastructure
Oscar G. Johnson VA Medical Center in Iron Mountain.
Iron Mountain VA wins ‘National Best in Overall Experience Award’