High School Hockey could be coming to Manistique

Three high schools would be involved
(File)
(File)(KWTX)
By Mike Ludlum
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 12:51 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANISTIQUE, Mich. (WLUC) - A cooperative high school hockey team based in Manistique is one step closer to being a reality.

According to Roam Media in Alger County the Munising Board of Education approved the plan At its meeting on Tuesday.

Newberry’s Board gave its o.k. last month. This means Manistique’s school board is the only vote needed for this to come to fruition.

The Emeralds, Mustangs and Indians have combined previously in youth hockey, but this would be a first for the three high schools. A 14 and Under Bantam hockey team from the three communities won a state title last April in Cadillac.

