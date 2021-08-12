Hancock Police investigating body found along shore of Portage Canal

HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - The Hancock Police Department is investigating a dead body that has been found on the shoreline Portage Canal. According to a release, the body was found on Monday, August 9 around 4:00 p.m. on the 1400 block of Jasberg St. in Hancock.

The body has been identified and confirmed as 40-year-old Benjamin Julik, from Sauk Center, Minnesota. Police say the Houghton County Medical Examiner Office used dental records and family information to confirm. According to the Medical Examiner, the cause of death is likely drowning, but they are waiting lab and toxicology results.

No trauma or injury was apparent and there is no evidence of foul play. The Houghton County Sheriff’s Department and Mercy Ambulance helped with the recovery.

