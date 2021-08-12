Advertisement

Hancock Police investigating body found along shore of Portage Canal

water
water(WLUC)
By Alyssa Jawor
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 9:51 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - The Hancock Police Department is investigating a dead body that has been found on the shoreline Portage Canal. According to a release, the body was found on Monday, August 9 around 4:00 p.m. on the 1400 block of Jasberg St. in Hancock.

The body has been identified and confirmed as 40-year-old Benjamin Julik, from Sauk Center, Minnesota. Police say the Houghton County Medical Examiner Office used dental records and family information to confirm. According to the Medical Examiner, the cause of death is likely drowning, but they are waiting lab and toxicology results.

No trauma or injury was apparent and there is no evidence of foul play. The Houghton County Sheriff’s Department and Mercy Ambulance helped with the recovery.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man who went swimming at Hebard Park was carried 15 miles in the Lake Superior current, to...
Man rescued after spending 4 days on Lake Superior along Keweenaw Peninsula
Police lights graphic.
Sault Ste. Marie Police investigating Tuesday evening homicide
Mugshot for Andrew Paul Geronimi for Lane County, Oregon.
Man on the run for Dickinson County charges arrested for murder in Oregon
A car crashed on US-41 in Negaunee Township, near Window Outfitters, in the early evening of...
UPDATE: Woman injured in crash on US-41 in Negaunee Township Tuesday evening
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan

Latest News

Police Lights
15-year-old passenger recovering after car crash on M-26 in Portage Township
Quincy Mine Association hosts fundraiser
Quincy Mine Association hosts fundraiser
Kingsford teens raise money for school
Kingsford teens raise money for school
Menominee Range Museum construction continues
Menominee Range Museum construction continues