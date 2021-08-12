Advertisement

Delta County Airport apologizes as rain, construction delays cause flight cancellations

Rainy weather and the need to use the shorter runway are causing flight delays and cancellations in Escanaba.
(WLUC)
By Alissa Pietila
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 2:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - The man runway at the Delta County Airport is shut down for construction through at least the end of September. That, partnered with rain and storms, has frustrated passengers because of flight delays and cancellations.

According to the airport, weather has delayed its construction project.

“Unfortunately the weather is not cooperating. Due to the many, many rainy days we have been experiencing there have been a slew of delays and cancellations for air travelers. We apologize for this inconvenience,” the airport said.

While the main runway is under construction, Skywest Airlines (a subsidiary of Delta Airlines) agreed to use the shorter north/south runway.

“The reason we are having delays/cancellations is because the runway the airline has to land on during construction is shorter than our main runway. In wet conditions this poses a safety risk for landing and braking, therefore Delta [Airlines] opts to not land when the runway is wet.”

The airport workers are also not happy about the cancellations.

“Please bear in mind that delays and cancellations are stressful for everyone - including people who work for TSA and the airline,” the airport said in a Facebook post. “We all want to see you get to your destination safely and on time.”

Though no agenda has been posted, the Delta County Airport Board has a meeting on Monday, Aug. 16 at 8:00 a.m., which is available via Zoom.

To attend remotely follow the link or use the dial in option listed below.

