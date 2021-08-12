Cloverland Electric issues damage report following Wednesday storms

DAFTER, Mich. (WLUC) - UPDATE: Cloverland Electric Cooperative has issued a damage report following Wednesday storms.

Cloverland has just over 1,000 power outages remaining as of 5:00 a.m. this morning after Wednesday’s strong thunderstorms caused widespread power outages across Chippewa and Mackinac counties.

Outage numbers peaked at 4,100 meters Wednesday evening due to downed trees on lines and broken poles from heavy rain and high winds up to 60 mph in some areas.

As of 11:35 a.m. Thursday, Cloverland was reporting more than 1,900 outages, which accounts for roughly 4.5% of its customers in Chippewa and Mackinac counties. At 12:15 p.m., outages were back down to 588, or roughly 1.4% of its customers.

Cloverland says its line crews worked through the night until safety rest was required. Restoration efforts resumed Thursday morning to restore remaining outages.

Members with access to Cloverland.com, Facebook and Twitter can stay current on restoration efforts and the latest updates available. Cloverland’s outage viewer map is available through Cloverland.com or the free SmartHub app.

Cloverland reminds the public to stay safe and stay clear of downed power lines or tree limbs on power lines. Members should report any safety hazards to Cloverland or local law enforcement agencies.

See additional photos of damage from Cloverland below.

Damage in the eastern U.P. of storms that went through on Aug. 11, 2021. (Cloverland Electric Cooperative)

Cloverland Electric Cooperative is a not-for-profit, member-owned utility located in Michigan’s Eastern Upper Peninsula. With over 4,000 miles of line and 43,000 meters, Cloverland serves 34,000 residential, commercial and industrial members in Chippewa, Mackinac, Luce, Schoolcraft and Delta counties.

