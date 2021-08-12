‘Clean Slate UP’ program offers a second chance by removing convictions from records

UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WLUC) - A new federally-funded program offers a second chance to those who’ve broken the law, served their sentence and are looking for a job.

(Rogers): “Clean Slate UP is a new program that Michigan Works! is offering to help people who served their time, who’ve paid their fines and they’ve stayed clean so that they are looking for that clean slate. And we can help them through the process and get them hopefully expunged,” announced U.P. Michigan Works! Program Coordinator Jen Rogers.

Rogers said the agency launched the initiative after the state enacted a new law on removable convictions in April.

Applicants pay $50 toward access to their full criminal histories -- and Clean Slate UP covers the rest of the costs to get records expunged.

“In order to be eligible, it’s only certain types of offenses,” Rogers added.

Unqualified convictions include child abuse, DUIs and traffic offenses causing injury or death.

And depending on the types of offenses and hearings required, the process can extend beyond six months.

But time and patience can lead to a worthwhile future.

“When you fill out a job application and employment application, apply for education or anything else, you can now say ‘No,’ you have not been convicted of a crime. And that’s huge for people looking to take that next step as well as an improved self-confidence to no longer have that barrier in your way,” explained Rogers.

The program coordinator said that so far, more than 60 people have applied towards having their convictions expunged.

The first round of hearings are scheduled later this month.

Convictions eligible for expungement through Clean Slate UP are listed below:

Up to three felonies and any number of misdemeanors, with certain conditions on the types of offenses that qualify.

No more than two assaultive crimes may be expunged (no expungement available if there was use of a deadly weapon).

No more than one felony conviction for the same offense if the offense is punishable by more than 10 years imprisonment.

The waiting period to apply after a person’s monitoring by the justice system ends (i.e. sentencing, probation, release from incarceration, parole, whichever occurred last) if they remain conviction-free. The waiting period will be:

Three years for misdemeanors

Five years for serious misdemeanors or one felony

Seven years for multiple felonies

Multiple felonies or misdemeanors arising from the same 24-hour period are treated as one conviction for the purposes of expungement.

Misdemeanor marijuana possession and use that would not have been considered crimes after recreational marijuana was legalized in Michigan must still go through the expungement process.

