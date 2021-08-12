Camping World dedicates new American Flag to veterans, active service members

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Camping World in Ishpeming dedicated its new American Flag to veterans and active service members Wednesday morning.

A ceremony was held in the Camping World parking lot, where the massive 40x80 flag was raised.

Members from the National Guard, Vietnam Veterans Association, American Legion, and VFW helped raise the flag, while students from the Ishpeming School Band played the National Anthem.

Camping World’s General Manager, Dave Korpi, says the flag dedication is done company wide.

“Everybody from the store just about was out here watching,” says Korpi. “The excitement just built up the closer it got to raising the flag. It’s just a great thing to honor the country and honor the veterans and the people that are serving now.”

The flag came with two lights, each over 1 million candle watt power, to light it at night.

