Cabrera slams home run #499 as Tigers slide past Orioles

Skubal effective on mound
Detroit Tigers' Miguel Cabrera smiles to fans after hitting his 499th career home run during...
Detroit Tigers' Miguel Cabrera smiles to fans after hitting his 499th career home run during the fifth inning of the team's baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)(Gail Burton | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 12:22 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BALTIMORE, Md. (WLUC) - Miguel Cabrera hit his 499th career home run, part of a three-hit night for the Detroit slugger that helped the Tigers hand the Baltimore Orioles their seventh straight loss, 5-2. Cabrera’s solo shot off Matt Harvey in the fifth inning opened the scoring. He also had two singles earlier in the game, plus a sacrifice fly in the sixth. The Tigers finish their road trip Thursday at Baltimore. Anthony Santander hit a two-run homer for the Orioles in the eighth.

