Brewers destroy Cubs in first inning

Burnes ties MLB consecutive strikeout record
Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Corbin Burnes throws to a Chicago Cubs batter during the...
Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Corbin Burnes throws to a Chicago Cubs batter during the first inning of a baseball game in Chicago, Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)(Nam Y. Huh | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 12:17 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CHICAGO, Illi. (WLUC) - Milwaukee right-hander Corbin Burnes struck out 10 consecutive batters, tying the major league record and leading the Brewers past the Chicago Cubs 10-0. Burnes finished with a career-high 15 strikeouts in eight innings on a steamy night at Wrigley Field. A first-time All-Star this year, Burnes won his fifth straight decision. Omar Narvaez homered and drove in four runs as NL Central leaders won their third in a row. The Cubs lost their seventh straight and have dropped 13 of 15.

