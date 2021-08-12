Breezy conditions develop

Another front moves through today. This time with less moisture and energy. Therefore only a few isolated showers are expected. However, winds will increase and become breezy. Wind gusts will range near 35mph in the Keweenaw and less elsewhere. Once the front moves cooler and drier air moves in. High pressure will settled in for a bit leading to a really nice weekend!

Today: Sun and clouds with isolated showers

>Highs: Low 80sinland, the 70s along the shorelines

Friday: Cooler with sun/clouds

>Highs: Low 70s for mosts

Saturday: Mostly sunny and seasonal

>Highs: Low to mid-70s

Sunday: Mostly sunny and warmer

>Highs: Low 80s

Monday: Mostly sunny, dry, and warmer

>Highs: Mainly Mid 80s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and warm

>Highs: Low 80s

Wednesday: Partly cloudy and muggy

>Highs: Mainly Mid 80s

