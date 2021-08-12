Bessemer to receive needed grant to assess infrastructure

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - State Rep. Greg Markkanen Thursday announced the city of Bessemer has been awarded a grant to provide people with improved, more efficient infrastructure.

A total of more than $450,000 will go toward work related to the city’s drinking water asset management plan. Field verification on service lines will be conducted at over 200 points, delivering information which will be incorporated into the city’s Geographic Information System database.

The work will allow the city to update their management plan by reviewing and assessing current assets while ensuring the current level of service meets residents’ needs.

“These investments help our communities in the western U.P. by providing them with the infrastructure they need to live, work and raise a family,” said Markkanen, of Hancock. “Clean, safe drinking water and the ability to provide that drinking water to residences in an effective fashion is essential to the sustainability of a community.

“I will continue working in the Michigan House to provide the western U.P. with these critical investments.”

As noted by the state’s Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy, Bessemer’s water reservoir is unique as it is located in a mined-out cavity inside of a rock bluff. Inspecting it requires remotely operated vehicle submarines and divers, which will be included through the grant.

The Clean Water Plan will invest $500 million to help communities around the state make needed water infrastructural upgrades and provide people with cleaner drinking water. The grants such as the one Bessemer is set to receive addresses affordability and planning in areas such as asset management, rate studies and watersheds.

