Advertisement

15-year old passenger recovering after car crash on M-26 in Portage Township

Police Lights
Police Lights(WLUC)
By Jacqueline Agahigian and Alyssa Jawor
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 5:16 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTAGE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) -A 15-year old passenger is recovering after a car crash on M-26 in Portage Township.

According to the Houghton County Sheriff’s Office, it happened on Wednesday afternoon around 3:45 p.m. on M-26 near Erickson Drive.

A 16-year old driver had driven into another lane and hit a pick-up truck.

The truck was driven by a 24-year-old male from Schoolcraft Township.

The 15-year old was injured and transported to UPHP for treatment.

At this time, the conditions of both teens are unknown.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man who went swimming at Hebard Park was carried 15 miles in the Lake Superior current, to...
Man rescued after spending 4 days on Lake Superior along Keweenaw Peninsula
Police lights graphic.
Sault Ste. Marie Police investigating Tuesday evening homicide
A car crashed on US-41 in Negaunee Township, near Window Outfitters, in the early evening of...
UPDATE: Woman injured in crash on US-41 in Negaunee Township Tuesday evening
Mugshot for Andrew Paul Geronimi for Lane County, Oregon.
Man on the run for Dickinson County charges arrested for murder in Oregon
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan

Latest News

Quincy Mine Association hosts fundraiser
Quincy Mine Association hosts fundraiser
Kingsford teens raise money for school
Kingsford teens raise money for school
Menominee Range Museum construction continues
Menominee Range Museum construction continues
Ski and Snowboard Hall of Fame receives grant
Ski and Snowboard Hall of Fame receives grant