15-year old passenger recovering after car crash on M-26 in Portage Township

PORTAGE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) -A 15-year old passenger is recovering after a car crash on M-26 in Portage Township.

According to the Houghton County Sheriff’s Office, it happened on Wednesday afternoon around 3:45 p.m. on M-26 near Erickson Drive.

A 16-year old driver had driven into another lane and hit a pick-up truck.

The truck was driven by a 24-year-old male from Schoolcraft Township.

The 15-year old was injured and transported to UPHP for treatment.

At this time, the conditions of both teens are unknown.

