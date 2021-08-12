15-year old passenger recovering after car crash on M-26 in Portage Township
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 5:16 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PORTAGE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) -A 15-year old passenger is recovering after a car crash on M-26 in Portage Township.
According to the Houghton County Sheriff’s Office, it happened on Wednesday afternoon around 3:45 p.m. on M-26 near Erickson Drive.
A 16-year old driver had driven into another lane and hit a pick-up truck.
The truck was driven by a 24-year-old male from Schoolcraft Township.
The 15-year old was injured and transported to UPHP for treatment.
At this time, the conditions of both teens are unknown.
