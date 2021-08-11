Advertisement

U.S. Ski and Snowboard Hall of Fame receives federal grant

The U.S. Ski and Snowboard Hall of Fame
The U.S. Ski and Snowboard Hall of Fame
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 6:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - The U.S. Ski and Snowboard Hall of Fame in Ishpeming has received a federal grant for $19,000. It comes from the ‘shuttered venue operators grant program.’

That program aims to help hard-hit small businesses and non-profits that were impacted by the pandemic. The Ski and Snowboard Hall of Fame had to cancel fundraising events last year and this year.

“This is all helping, this is one of a few grants we’ve received, by far the largest, and we do have a few others out there with groups like the MEDC and the Van Andel Foundation all of whom are considering helping us out,” said Justin Koski, Executive Director for the Hall of Fame.

The hall of fame is set to be fully open in the next few weeks. They’re also planning an open house event soon.

