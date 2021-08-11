U.P. Michigan Works! to host Workplace Excellence Training Program

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Workplace Excellence Training is a series of workshops the group will be offering to job seekers in Upper Michigan. The goal of the program is to teach and practice workplace readiness skills.

Hannah Duckwall, a training manager for U.P. Michigan Works!, says the business wanted to offer another service to help develop local talent to fill the needs across the area. The opportunity is also open for people who are currently employed and are looking to take their job to the next level.

The classes will be starting as soon as possible, but do not have a definitive start date. It will depend on the capacity of the centers where the workshops will be held. To visit the group’s Facebook click here.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.