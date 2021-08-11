Advertisement

‘Ugly Pops’ promotes food sustainability in Marquette

The food cart serves popsicles made from blemished waste produce from local farms and stores.
Ugly Pops
Ugly Pops
By Mary Leaf
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A tiny food cart has ‘popped’ up on the streets of Marquette this summer.

Ugly Pops serves popsicles made from blemished waste produce from local farms and grocery stores. The cart has interesting and ever-changing flavors, including dark chocolate basil and banana peanut butter. You can buy one for $3.75.

College students Kian Mcdonough, Danny Madjar, and Finn Swatty started the business last month while home on summer break from the University of Michigan. The trio grew up in Marquette and share an interest in food sustainability and entrepreneurship.

One of the boys says networking has played a huge part in the summer business.

“The greatest thing is definitely connecting with a community of people who are passionate with the sustainability side of food in Marquette, because its huge,” says Mcdonough. “And we wouldn’t have been connected with that before.”

Ugly Pops is at the Downtown Marquette Farmer’s Market every Wednesday and Saturday, and also attends other events in Marquette.

The boys hope to return to Marquette next summer and continue the business.

