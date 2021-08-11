Traffic shift for US-41 begins Thursday, August 12

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Department of Transportation (M-DOT) has a traffic alert for drivers in Marquette and Marquette Township. Traffic on US-41 southbound will switch Thursday, August 12, to the outside lane.

Crews have finished that outside lane and are preparing to work on the inside lanes, medians and U-turn crossovers. This shift is for the southbound lanes, the northbound shift will be later.

“Any time there’s a change in the traffic configuration you have to take some time to get used to it, so we just urge everybody to slow down, leave a few extra minutes to get to where you need to go because it might take some extra time,” said Dan Weingarten, M-DOT Spokesperson.

The overall project cost $9.2 million to resurface 2.8 miles of US-41. The construction is expected to wrap up in late October.

