Tourist Park beach to close Wednesday evening
The city says no lifeguards will be on duty at the park’s beach for the rest of the season.
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 10:48 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The City of Marquette says the Tourist Park beach will close for the season on Wednesday night.
For more information, or beach status updates, check out the city’s website.
