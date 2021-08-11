Advertisement

Tourist Park beach to close Wednesday evening

The city says no lifeguards will be on duty at the park’s beach for the rest of the season.
City of Marquette seal on a sandy beach.
City of Marquette seal on a sandy beach.(City of Marquette/WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 10:48 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The City of Marquette says the Tourist Park beach will close for the season on Wednesday night.

The city says no lifeguards will be on duty at the park's beach for the rest of the season.

For more information, or beach status updates, check out the city’s website.

