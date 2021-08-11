Tigers fly over Orioles despite outfield collision

BALTIMORE, Md. (WLUC) - Willi Castro doubled, tripled and drove in three runs, and Detroit beat the Baltimore Orioles 9-4 in a game that included a scary collision between two Tigers outfielders. Center fielder Derek Hill and left fielder Akil Baddoo were shaken up after running into each other while chasing Anthony Santander’s eighth-inning fly ball. Hill did make the catch, and although they both left the game, the two players were able to walk off the field after a bit of a delay. Miguel Cabrera singled and walked and remained two home runs shy of 500. The Orioles have lost six straight games, and they’ve allowed at least nine runs in all of them.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.