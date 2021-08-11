Thrivent Financial collects cans for The Salvation Army

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Thrivent Financial and The Salvation Army partnered today to provide food for their community.

“Food insecurity continues to be an issue and getting food into people’s hands that need it is a great privilege that we have,” said Capt. Doug Winters from the Escanaba Salvation Army.

The Salvation Army food pantry serves about 100 families every month. On Wednesday, Thrivent Financial hosted a can drive at Elmer’s County Market to help the food pantry.

“It’s a wonderful charity, wonderful group in our area, they’re very impactful and honestly, I think, especially the way the world is, they are needed now more than ever,” said Brian Pahnke, a financial associate at Thrivent Financial.

The local Thrivent chapter raised $750 and collected about 1,300 cans. The Thrivent Member Network will donate an additional $3,000. Thrivent provided a brat or hotdog and a drink to everyone who donated Wednesday.

“I appreciate the community support today, especially Elmer’s who’s helping hosting. Thrivent who is matching the participation, volunteers from the Salvation Army,” said Sarah Franks, financial adviser for Thrivent Financial.

You can still bring your donations to Thrivent’s Escanaba office on Ludington Street until the end of the week. Thrivent Financial is open from eight in the morning until four in the afternoon on Thursday and eight in the morning until noon on Friday.

“We will continue to collect on behalf of the Salvation Army or would love for the donations to go directly to Salvation Army as well,” said Pahnke.

Elmer’s County Market is thankful to the community for stepping up to help others.

“We live in such a generous community and we wouldn’t be able to do any of this without them so a big shout out to all of our customers. And a huge shout out to the Salvation Army for making sure everyone gets taken care of in the U.P.,” said Jalyn Dagenais-Gendron, marketing coordinator for Elmer’s County Market.

