Advertisement

Sault Ste. Marie Police investigating Tuesday evening homicide

A man has been arrested, and 27-year-old Hayley Anne Smith, of Sault Ste. Marie, was killed in the incident.
Police lights graphic.
Police lights graphic.
By TV6 News Team
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 12:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich. (WLUC) - Sault Ste. Marie Police Department is investigating a Tuesday evening homicide in the city.

According to the police chief, Wesley L. Bierling, at 9:35 p.m. Aug. 10, officers were called to a home at 810 Minneapolis Street in Sault Ste. Marie. Chippewa County Central Dispatch told officers there was a report of a man and a woman being cut.

While officers were on the way there, it was reported the man had left the scene on foot and was injured.

When responding officers arrived to the home, the found the woman dead. She was later identified as 27-year-old Hayley Anne Smith, of Sault Ste. Marie.

Other officers located the man a couple blocks away and arrested him. He was transported to War Memorial Hospital for a severe laceration to one of his arms.

As of early Wednesday morning, the man is still receiving medical treatment and remains in police custody. His name is being withheld pending his arraignment.

The Michigan State Police Crime Lab from Grayling also responded to the scene to assist with the investigation.

This incident is an open and active investigation and because of this no further details are being released at this time.

Sault Ste. Marie Fire Department, Sault Ste. Marie Department of Public Works, Chippewa County Central Dispatch, Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office, Michigan State Police-Sault Ste. Marie Post, Michigan State Police Crime Lab-Grayling, and the Sault Tribe Police Department assisted the Sault Ste. Marie Police Department in the investigation.

If anyone has any information or tips about the incident being investigated, please contact Det/Sgt. Darrell Harp at 906-632-5752 or dharp@saultcity.com.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mugshot for Andrew Paul Geronimi for Lane County, Oregon.
Man on the run for Dickinson County charges arrested for murder in Oregon
Ishpeming Holiday retail fraud suspect.
Ishpeming Police Department seeks information on retail fraud suspect
According to MDOT, both directions of US-2 are closed at Stanley Road in Schoolcraft County.
UPDATE: One dead in Schoolcraft County crash
Airstream camper damaged in a crash on M-35 in Menominee County's Cedarville Township on Aug....
Airstream camper damaged in M-35 crash in Menominee County Monday
A car crashed on US-41 in Negaunee Township, near Window Outfitters, in the early evening of...
UPDATE: Woman injured in crash on US-41 in Negaunee Township Tuesday evening

Latest News

Economic Club of Marquette County logo
Marquette Economic Club set to resume meetings in September
The Dawgz Adapt program, while partnered with the Delta Animal Shelter, welcomed its 100th...
Delta Animal Shelter, Dawgz Adapt program welcome 100th dog for training in Alger County
City of Marquette seal on a sandy beach.
Tourist Park beach to close Wednesday evening
A car crashed on US-41 in Negaunee Township, near Window Outfitters, in the early evening of...
UPDATE: Woman injured in crash on US-41 in Negaunee Township Tuesday evening