Sault Ste. Marie Police investigating Tuesday evening homicide

SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich. (WLUC) - Sault Ste. Marie Police Department is investigating a Tuesday evening homicide in the city.

According to the police chief, Wesley L. Bierling, at 9:35 p.m. Aug. 10, officers were called to a home at 810 Minneapolis Street in Sault Ste. Marie. Chippewa County Central Dispatch told officers there was a report of a man and a woman being cut.

While officers were on the way there, it was reported the man had left the scene on foot and was injured.

When responding officers arrived to the home, the found the woman dead. She was later identified as 27-year-old Hayley Anne Smith, of Sault Ste. Marie.

Other officers located the man a couple blocks away and arrested him. He was transported to War Memorial Hospital for a severe laceration to one of his arms.

As of early Wednesday morning, the man is still receiving medical treatment and remains in police custody. His name is being withheld pending his arraignment.

The Michigan State Police Crime Lab from Grayling also responded to the scene to assist with the investigation.

This incident is an open and active investigation and because of this no further details are being released at this time.

Sault Ste. Marie Fire Department, Sault Ste. Marie Department of Public Works, Chippewa County Central Dispatch, Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office, Michigan State Police-Sault Ste. Marie Post, Michigan State Police Crime Lab-Grayling, and the Sault Tribe Police Department assisted the Sault Ste. Marie Police Department in the investigation.

If anyone has any information or tips about the incident being investigated, please contact Det/Sgt. Darrell Harp at 906-632-5752 or dharp@saultcity.com.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.