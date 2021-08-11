Quincy Mine Hoist Association holds annual fundraiser

HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - On Wednesday, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. nearly 40 vendors set up at the Quincy Mine Hoist Association.

The big buzz – to celebrate Michigan’s minerals and metals, to make new connections and to learn about history.

“I think we’re the biggest show in Upper Michigan,” said Event Organizer Dale Hartmann.

Hartmann explains the event has grown over time from an evening stroll to an all-day show.

Which greatly benefits the Quincy Mine Hoist Association.

“All the proceeds from the tables, 100% goes to the Quincy Mine Hoist Association,” said Hartmann. “It’s a really close-knit community, we all know each other and what our schtick is.”

A variety of vendors partake in the rock swap. One of those being Vendor James Collins, who calls himself the “Agate Addict.”

He breaks down for people what his favorite gem is.

“It’s silica formed, they were formed by the glaciers and they’re deposited around Lake Superior,” said Collins. “Most of them are found in Minnesota, Michigan and Wisconsin.”

Agates like the ones Collins brings to shows are very popular.

Another vendor Cindy Silva says she enjoyed the rock swap because it was a change of pace. Silva normally sticks to the Marquette County swaps.

However, the allure of the Keweenaw has finally brought her north.

“I just learn so much from these rock shows,” said Silva. “All of the vendors here are so knowledgeable about all the different gemstones that are in our area and the mine stones. It’s just fascinating.”

If you missed the rock swap Wednesday, there is a gem and mineral show at Houghton Elementary School Friday through Sunday.

