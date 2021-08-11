PHDM: COVID-19 vaccine available at Stephenson Dollar General

STEPHENSON, Mich. (WLUC) - Public Health, Delta & Menominee Counties (PHDM) encourages all eligible people to get vaccinated to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

To make sure vaccine is accessible to everyone, the Protect Michigan Commission and Michigan Department of Health and Human Services are partnering with Dollar General and SnapNurse to host community COVID-19 vaccine clinics.

The Dollar General in Stephenson will have Pfizer vaccine available on location at:

Dollar General, South 723 US-41, Stephenson, MI 49887

A nurse will be onsite to administer the vaccine from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. (CDT) Wednesday through Sunday throughout the month of August ending on Sunday, August 29.

“We’ve made significant progress vaccinating more Michigan residents, and we recognize the importance of helping to overcome challenges to vaccination,” Commission Director Kerry Ebersole Singh said. “This partnership helps to break down barriers of accessing the vaccine by bringing clinics to where people are in our communities, including rural and other communities that are harder to reach.”

Dollar General has a large store presence in Michigan. Dollar General stores are increasing in number across the Upper Peninsula and are committed to being part of the solution in the battle against COVID-19; providing a place for those who live in rural settings and are underserved to become vaccinated.

“We hope that people living in Stephenson and the surrounding communities take this opportunity to conveniently receive their safe, effective COVID-19 vaccine,” states Michael Snyder, Health Officer. “We thank everyone for doing their part to keep our communities safe and healthy.”

